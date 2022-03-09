GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.75 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. GAP has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

