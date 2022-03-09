Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,754 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,966. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

