Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.85. 48,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average is $250.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $208.24 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.