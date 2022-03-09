Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,414,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,008,656,000 after buying an additional 1,655,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $9.95 on Wednesday, reaching $285.80. The stock had a trading volume of 885,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

