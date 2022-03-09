Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,259 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,579. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.14 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

