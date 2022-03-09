Gas (GAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.95 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $47.35 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00011150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.09 or 0.06399601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.80 or 0.99780366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041012 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

