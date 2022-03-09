Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Up 14.3%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 279,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 145,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

