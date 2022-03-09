Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,323,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.79 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

