Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC opened at $265.67 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

