GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €47.00 by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.09) price target from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.33 ($47.10).

G1A traded down €0.25 ($0.27) on Wednesday, reaching €34.42 ($37.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €30.76 ($33.43) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($52.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

