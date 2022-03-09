Genaro Network (GNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $917,460.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $917,460.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00033673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00102166 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.