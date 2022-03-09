Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 15,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 813,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $843.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $200,825.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $28,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,614 shares of company stock worth $865,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 207,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

