Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 707.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 3.8% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. David J Yvars Group owned approximately 0.22% of Generac worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.20. The company had a trading volume of 632,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,511. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.