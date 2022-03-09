Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Trading Up 0.3%

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 7,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 34.60 and a quick ratio of 34.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 2.87% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

