Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Up 2.1%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.98. 3,310,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 873% from the average session volume of 340,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The firm has a market cap of C$176.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Jamie Levy purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,057,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,489,536. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 91,500 shares of company stock worth $84,495.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

