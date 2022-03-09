Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.0606 on Major Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $729,297.65 and approximately $33,187.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.99 or 0.06467637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.67 or 0.99871056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041272 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

