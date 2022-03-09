Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.90

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.90 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 1367302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after buying an additional 1,136,113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $58,856,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genpact by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 9,677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 780,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

