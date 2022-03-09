Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Shares Down 10%

Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.43 and last traded at 3.43. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.81.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

