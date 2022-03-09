Genus (LON:GNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,880.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,880 ($37.74) and last traded at GBX 2,900 ($38.00), with a volume of 8344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,882 ($37.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($75.21) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,534.29 ($72.51).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,807.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,862.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

