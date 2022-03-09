Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,065 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

