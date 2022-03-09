Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Karat Packaging worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,159,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $26,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

