Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 160.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 97,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 85.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

