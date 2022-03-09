Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,828 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

NYSE PINE opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

