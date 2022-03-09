Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,363 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,363 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Immersion worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Immersion by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Immersion by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

