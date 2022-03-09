Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 47,173 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Urban One worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban One by 51.4% during the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,383,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 469,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban One by 491.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $220.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.00. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.59.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

