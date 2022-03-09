Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 54,289 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Vertex Energy worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,131,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08.

Vertex Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.