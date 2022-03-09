Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 194,501 MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,501 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of MarketWise as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $312,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $673,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $2,478,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

