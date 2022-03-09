Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,465 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68.

