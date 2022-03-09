Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Heat Biologics worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

