Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of XpresSpa Group worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XSPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.