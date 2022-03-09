Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 702.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,966 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Tile Shop worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tile Shop by 667.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 74.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTSH stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $317.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

