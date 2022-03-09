Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

