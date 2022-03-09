Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Impel NeuroPharma worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $1,627,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

IMPL opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

