Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 259,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 810,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 204,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

