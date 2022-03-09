Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

