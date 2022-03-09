Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,379,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.17.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

