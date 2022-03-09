Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHMI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

