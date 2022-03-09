Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,080 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Weyco Group worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEYS opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

