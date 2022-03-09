Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,961 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Norwood Financial worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NWFL stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.45. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

