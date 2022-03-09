Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,947 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of MediciNova worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MediciNova by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MediciNova by 1,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MediciNova by 120.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MNOV opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

MNOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

