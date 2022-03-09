Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.07 million, a PE ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -272.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

