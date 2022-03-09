Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 257.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,132 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 870.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 573,205 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 10,622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 106,223 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMIC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.