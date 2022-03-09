Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 16,863 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990 over the last ninety days. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.