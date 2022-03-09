Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,843 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 141.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

