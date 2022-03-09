Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,953 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of HyreCar worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.77. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

