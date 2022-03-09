George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells C$3,250,055.82 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$3,250,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at C$17,812,115.23.

WN traded up C$2.59 on Wednesday, hitting C$155.67. 112,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$140.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.60. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$100.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 410.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 616.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.71.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

