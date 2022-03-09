George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells C$3,250,055.82 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$3,250,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at C$17,812,115.23.
WN traded up C$2.59 on Wednesday, hitting C$155.67. 112,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$140.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.60. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$100.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 410.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 616.62%.
George Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Read More
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.