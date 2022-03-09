George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie Sells 16,822 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 16,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total value of C$2,527,971.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,615,531.18.

Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total value of C$3,359,193.04.

Shares of George Weston stock traded up C$2.59 on Wednesday, reaching C$155.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,795. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$140.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$138.60. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$100.52 and a 52 week high of C$156.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 616.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.71.

George Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.