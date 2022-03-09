Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
GNGBY has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getinge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.
Shares of Getinge stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. Getinge has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.95.
About Getinge (Get Rating)
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.
