Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.17. Gevo shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 150,169 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $860.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after buying an additional 3,795,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth $12,320,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gevo by 437.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,126 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $5,853,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

