GeyserCoin Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,535.55 and approximately $10.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,538.39 or 1.79499998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,680,287 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

